Breezy, but sunny for Wednesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD TUESDAY! OVERNIGHT, WE COULD HAVE SOME EARLY DRIZZLE BEFORE BECOMING MOSTLY CLOUDY. THERE COULD EVEN BE SOME PATCHY DENSE FOG AS OVERNIGHT TEMPS STAY CHILLY AND RANGING BETWEEN THE UPPER 20S AND MID-30S. PLENTY OF HOURS OF SUNSHINE MAKE A RETURN WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY AS HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN FOR A COUPLE OF DAYS. HIGHS WILL BE IN THE LOW-MID 40S WITH LOWS MOSTLY IN THE 20S. CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO ROLL BACK INTO THE AREA FRIDAY, BUT CURRENT THINKING IS THAT OUR WEATHER WILL BE DRY AS A STORM SKIRTS WELL SOUTH OF OUR REGION. TODAY, UNLIKE YESTERDAY, HAS MODEL GUIDANCE IN GOOD AGREEMENT WITH THE ABOVE ASSESSMENT. OVER THE WEEKEND, PLENTY OF SUNSHINE WILL ONCE AGAIN BE SEEN AS THE AFOREMENTIONED SOUTHERN STORM TREKS OUT INTO THE ATLANTIC OCEAN AND FAR AWAY FROM OUR COAST. TEMPERATURES, BOTH SATURDAY AND SUNDAY, REMAIN SEASONABLE FOR THIS TIME OF YEAR. NEXT WEEK COULD BE INTERESTING AS THERE`S THE POTENTIAL FOR ANOTHER STORM SYSTEM DEVELOPING IN THE GULF OF MEXICO, WHICH COULD PROVE TO BE MORE IMPACTFUL FOR MONDAY NIGHT INTO TUESDAY.

TONIGHT: EARLY EVENING DRIZZLE, THEN MOSTLY CLOUDY AND CHILLY. LOWS RANGE FROM 28-35 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY-THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 40S

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 40S DEGREES.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW 40S.

MONDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

TUESDAY: CLOUDY WITH RAIN AND SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT EVENING!