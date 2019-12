Bone-chilling cold overnight

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! TODAY, THERE HAVE BEEN SOME SNOW SHOWERS, BUT THE MAIN WEATHER FEATURE HAS BEEN THE WIND. THE WIND PICKED UP AS HIGH PRESSURE IS BUILDING IN FROM THE WEST, BUT AT LEAST WE HAVE SEEN THE RETURN OF SUNSHINE. FROM THIS POINT GOING FORWARD, WE’LL HAVE A GREAT STRETCH OF DRY WEATHER, YET COLD WEATHER. BEGINNING AT 7 P.M. AND ENDING AT 8 A.M. THURSDAY, WESTERN GRANT COUNTY IN WEST VIRGINIA IS UNDER A WIND CHILL ADVISORY. OVERNIGHT LOWS IN GRANT COUNTY AND ELSEWHERE THIS EVENING ARE TURNING QUITE COLD. WHILE THE THERMOMETER MAY BE IN THE TEENS AND TWENTIES, WITH THE WINDS, IT CAN FEEL CLOSER TO ZERO DEGREES! THURSDAY AND FRIDAY, HIGH-PRESSURE WILL BRING MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES, ALBEIT STILL COLD WITH HIGHS AROUND FREEZING THURSDAY AND HIGHS RANGING FROM THE MID-30S TO MID-40S ON FRIDAY. THE LONG TERM PERIOD WILL FEATURE AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF QUIET WEATHER ACROSS THE AREA. BY SATURDAY, SKIES WILL BE PARTLY SUNNY AND ON SUNDAY MOSTLY SUNNY SKIES AND ABOVE NORMAL TEMPERATURES WILL WORK INTO THE REGION FOR THE START TO CHRISTMAS WEEK.

HERE’S A LOOK AT YOUR EXTENDED FORECAST:

TONIGHT: EARLY SNOW SHOWERS, THEN BECOMING CLEAR, BREEZY AND COLD! LOWS: 13-23. NW WINDS 10-15 WITH GUSTS TO 35-40 MPH. WIND CHILLS AROUND 0 DEGREES!

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS AROUND FREEZING.

FRIDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID 30S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 30S AND LOWER 40S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. MILDER. HIGHS IN THE MID 40S.

MONDAY-TUESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND DRY. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 40S.

WEDNESDAY: HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID 30S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!