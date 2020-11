Big time rise in temperatures this Thanksgiving Day

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! OVERNIGHT, A WARM FRONT TO OUR SOUTH AND WEST WILL LIFT NORTH AND AID IN BRINGING LIGHT RAIN SHOWERS TO THE AREA. UNDER A SOUTHERLY WIND, TEMPERATURES WILL NOT DROP OFF TO MUCH AND INSTEAD STAY ABOVE NORMAL, IN THE 40S TO LOW 50S. THANKSGIVING MORNING, WE SHOULD HAVE A MIX OF MIST, DRIZZLE, AND SOME LIGHT SHOWERS, BUT AS THE DAY UNFOLDS, PARTS OF THE AREA SHOULD SEE BREAKS OF SUNSHINE BY AFTERNOON. A COLD FRONT WILL THEN SLIDE ACROSS THE AREA TOWARDS SUNSET, BRINGING THE POSSIBILITY OF A FEW MORE SHOWERS. TEMPERATURES ON THANKSGIVING WILL BE THE WARMEST WE SEE OVER THE NEXT WEEK, AS THE THERMOMETER WILL LIKELY RISE WELL INTO THE 60S IN MANY AREAS, WITH 70 DEGREES A POSSIBLY FOR A FEW FOLKS. ON BLACK FRIDAY, HIGH PRESSURE WILL BRING THE RETURN TO SUNNIER SKIES AND TEMPERATURES JUST A BIT COOLER THAN ON THANKSGIVING, BUT STILL ABOVE NORMAL, WITH 50S TO LOW 60S COMMON AND LOWS MOSTLY ABOVE FREEZING.

THE WEEKEND ALSO LOOKS TO BE QUIET AND PARTLY CLOUDY AS HIGH-PRESSURE ONCE AGAIN GIVES US DRY WEATHER. LATER ON SUNDAY; HOWEVER; CLOUDS WILL BE ON THE INCREASE WITH MONDAY AND TUESDAY LOOKING TO BE QUITE UNSETTLED AND WET. THERE IS STILL SOME DISCREPANCY WITHIN THE LONG-RANGE FORECAST MODELS, SO NEXT WEEK’S STORM COULD TRACK IN A FEW DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS, BUT IT IS LOOKING LIKELY THAT WE SEE A DECENT AMOUNT OF RAIN. THE AREA COULD SEE WIDESPREAD COVERAGE OF ONE INCH PLUS AND THERE MAY EVEN BE A FEW THUNDERSHOWERS TOO. STAY WITH THE WDVM WEATHER TEAM AS WE TRACK OUR NEXT LARGER STORM.

TONIGHT: CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS. LOWS RANGE FROM 49-61 DEGREES.

THANKSGIVING DAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH MORNING SHOWERS AND GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-60S.

FRIDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEEKEND: PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

MONDAY: MODERATE RAIN. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH MOUNTAIN SNOW SHOWERS. BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-50S.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY AND COLDER. HIGHS IN THE 40S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR WEEK!