Better chance of widespread rain Wednesday

A mix of clouds this weekend as temperatures attempt to rise out of the 50s today. A few sprinkles may be possible later this evening along and south of I-66. A slight chance of an afternoon pop-up Sunday, but the greatest chance of rain will hold off until Wednesday.

Between now and then, temperatures will rise into the 60s Sunday and Monday. Highs will be in the 70s Tuesday before the rain to come Wednesday. Temperatures will fall a bit for Thursday but rebound by Friday.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Saturday: A mix of clouds with highs in the 50s and 60s with a slight chance of a sprinkle of rain overnight. Lows will be in the 30s and 40s.

Sunday: Clouds breaking after an after an isolated afternoon shower. Highs will be in the 60s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny skies with highs in the 60s and 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs will be in the 60s.

Thursday: Cooler with a mix of clouds. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s.

Friday: Sunnier skies with temperatures warming up into the 60s and 70s.

Have a wonderful weekend!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen