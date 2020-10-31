Skip to content
WDVM 25
Washington, DC
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Elections
Hispanic Heritage Month
Pass or Fail
Coronavirus
Maryland
Washington, DC
Virginia
West Virginia
National
Careers InDemand
Veterans Voices
Border Report Tour
DC Bureau
Capitol Review
Entertainment
inFOCUS
Ag News
Top Stories
Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at age 90
Gallery
Man arrested after steals ambulance
View with caution: This may be America’s creepiest Halloween display
Gallery
Original James Bond actor Sean Connery dies at 90
Video
Weather
Daily Forecast
Traffic
Cameras
Alerts
Closings and Delays
Weather or Not
Sports
High School Football Schedules
Washington Huddle
The Big Game
Maryland Sports
Virginia Sports
West Virginia Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
WVU Mountaineers
Pennsylvania Sports
Japan 2020
Deals
Hump Day
Golf Tour Card
Ask The Pros
Ask The Pros
Wellness Network
Legally Speaking
Community
Webchat
Weis Day of Giving Telethon
Gift of Giving Back
Stronger Together
Events
Pledge of Allegiance Submissions
Obituaries
Horoscopes
Lottery
Contests
DCW50
How to Watch DCW50
Program Schedule
DCW Community Events
DCW50 on Facebook
Living Black History
SOME’s Thanksgiving “Trot for Hunger”
Contact DCW50
About Us
Contact Us
How to Watch WDVM 25
TV Schedule
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Mobile Apps
News Dubs
FCC Public File
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work for Us
Search
Search
Search
Below average start to November
I270 Forecast
Temperatures rise above average mid to late week.
by:
Derek Bowen
Posted:
Oct 31, 2020 / 01:53 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Oct 31, 2020 / 01:54 PM EDT
Trending Stories
Governor Hogan extends COVID-19 state of emergency in Maryland
Video
Two pedestrians struck in separate incidents in Maryland Friday
Loudoun County seeks input from the public on Route 15 expansion
Video
Vigil Held in Winchester Jim Barnet Park for Kevin Riley
Video
Major COVID-19 outbreak reported at a Jefferson County nursing home
Video