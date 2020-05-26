Beautiful Tuesday, before turning cloudy and muggy late this week

Tuesday: Fog clears through the AM, turning mostly sunny. Some clouds begin to return late in the day. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph, High: 81 (77-85)

Tuesday night: Increasing clouds, turning mostly cloudy by the early AM. Winds: SE 4-8 mph, Low: 63 (58-66)

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a spot shower possible late in the day in Northern Virginia. Winds: SE 5-10 mph, High: 78 (75-82), Low: 67 (63-70)

Thursday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the upper 60’s.

Friday: Cloudy with showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy with leftover AM showers possible. Highs will be in the middle to upper 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

After all the cloud cover Sunday and yesterday morning, we finally got some sunshine to return before the end of the holiday weekend late. That helped bump temperatures back up into the 70’s, and skies have stayed relatively clear for the most part overnight. There’s still plenty of moisture out there still, as evidenced by the water condensing on cars and windows. We’re still likely to see areas of fog once again, especially west of the Blue Ridge Mountains. Once this all clears out, there will be more sun today along with warmer temperatures.

Clouds begin their return tonight, as continued southerly flow pushes a surge of tropical moisture our direction. Humidity starts ramping up for the rest of the week on Wednesday, under mostly cloudy but fairly dry conditions. From Wednesday through Friday, daytime highs will still be fairly manageable, in the 70’s and lower 80’s, but overnight lows will be very warm thanks to the tropical-like air mass, in the upper 60’s. The first showers arrive Wednesday night, carrying into Thursday with a few storms. On Friday, a strong cold front sweeps across the eastern half of the country, with more showers and storms out ahead of the front.

This front won’t completely clear the area until Saturday morning, so the coming weekend could start with a few early morning showers. After that, high pressure from Canada settles in all the way into next week, dropping temperatures right into seasonal readings, with a lot less humidity and plenty of sunshine.

Have a great Tuesday folks!

Meteorologist Damon Matson