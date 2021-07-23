Back to the 90’s after a couple of comfortable days

Friday: Morning clouds, then afternoon sunshine. Winds: NNE 4-8 mph, High: 85 (81-89)

Friday night: Variable clouds, fairly clear early. Winds: L&V, Low: 64 (59-67)

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Winds: S 8-12 mph, High: 88 (84-91), Low: 70 (67-73)

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the lower to middle 70’s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with spotty AM showers and storms possible. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s to lower 90’s with lows in the middle to upper 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

If there ever could be a perfect July weather day, yesterday has to be considered in the conversation. We had extremely low humidity, temperatures in the lower 80’s, and only occasional clouds, which made for an almost ideal day. We’ll keep the good times rolling today, as high pressure continues to sit nearby. There are some early morning clouds, but these will gradually fade out with plenty of sunshine again this afternoon. Dewpoints will remain in the 50’s, not a very common thing for late July, and we’ll end up a few degrees warmer but still sticking in the 80’s. Tonight will be another quiet and comfortable one with lows in the 60’s.

Hopefully you can enjoy this one last comfortable day, because heat and humidity are going to return in force as the high shifts east of the area and winds shift out of the south. There won’t be any fronts or forcing nearby, so Saturday will likely end up dry. Into Sunday, the heat builds even more as we make a return to the 90’s. A low pressure and its warm front will be crossing the Great Lakes, staying mostly to our northwest but still clipping our area. With the track of this system staying to the west, it still looks like there won’t be enough forcing to touch off widespread rainfall. Still though, with how hot and humid it’s going to be, spotty showers and storms are possible to end the weekend.

The better chance of rainfall will be on Monday, and it’s really going to be the only day in the forecast with a significant chance at precipitation. The same low mentioned above will push a cold front down to the southeast, touching off scattered showers and storms through the day. This front should drop south of the area by Tuesday, but as we’ve seen this summer this front could take its time. Models are holding strong with a more fast-moving front though, so a few spotty showers could stick around in the morning before drying out. There won’t be much change behind the front other than lower rain chances, as heat and humidity will stick around toward the end of next week.

Have an amazing Friday and weekend!

Meteorologist Damon Matson