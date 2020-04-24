Another round of rain comes late Saturday into Sunday

If you missed out on a good inch of rain today, Saturday and Sunday is your next chance.

A few scattered showers are possible this morning and into the early afternoon. While we remain cloudy for most of the day, we may see a few clouds break before sunset, otherwise a partly cloudy night. Clouds will increase back on Saturday.

Saturday, we have another system coming into the region. While Saturday looks dry, we may see a shower come late and carry over with a few more showers Sunday with another inch of rain possible. Temperatures will fall out of the 60’s Saturday into the 50’s Sunday. Things begin to clear on Monday with highs remaining into the 50’s.

While Monday will start with a morning shower, things will begin to break, and we hope to see sunshine before the day is up. Tuesday, we are sunny and dry with highs going on up into the 60’s. While we return to the average on Wednesday and Thursday, another round of rain will be in the cards Wednesday afternoon and evening and possibly early Thursday. This round of rain will add a quarter to two-quarters of an inch to the rain gauge. Stay tuned to see what the temperatures will do from there.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Friday: Plan to see mainly cloudy skies with a scattered shower, especially during the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and low to mid 60’s. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph.

Friday night: Expect partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid to upper 40’s. Winds will calm.

Saturday: While we are mostly cloudy and dry in the morning, showers will become more likely during the late afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Sunday: Overcast skies with showers likely. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Monday: A mix of clouds with rain during the morning. Highs will be in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Anticipate mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60’s.

Wednesday: Watching for cloudy skies with rain to come into the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60’s.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy with showers early. Highs will be in the low to mid 60’s.

Have a fantastic Friday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen