Another mild and above normal day of temperatures on Thursday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! WITH YESTERDAY’S STRONG COLD FRONT SOUTH OF THE AREA ON WEDNESDAY, IT HAS BEEN VERY BREEZY TO DOWNRIGHT WINDY BEHIND THE FRONT. AS A SECONDARY FRONT MOVES IN FROM THE WEST THIS AFTERNOON, HIGH AND MID-LEVEL CLOUDS WILL INCREASE AHEAD OF THE APPROACHING FRONT ACROSS THE ALLEGHENY AND POTOMAC HIGHLANDS INTO NORTHERN MARYLAND AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA. A LIGHT SHOWER IS POSSIBLE TOWARD EVENING, BUT MOST OF THE TIME IT WILL TURN OUT DRY. OVERNIGHT, THIS COLD FRONT WILL PASS THROUGH THE ENTIRE AREA, BUT SINCE IT LACKS A LOT OF MOISTURE, IT WILL COME THROUGH DRY, BRINGING TEMPERATURES DOWN INTO THE LOW 40S TO THE UPPER 20S AND LOW 30S IN THE MOUNTAINS.

THURSDAY LOOKS TO BE SUNNY AND DRY, BUT ON FRIDAY A NORTHERN STREAM STORM SYSTEM WILL PUSH EAST AT THE SAME TIME ANOTHER STORM MOVING OUT OF THE SOUTHEASTERN STATES WILL HEAD TOWARD OUR AREA. BOTH STORMS WILL PHASE TOGETHER OFFSHORE FRIDAY NIGHT, BRINGING SOME RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS OVER THE RIDGES AND WEST OF THE ALLEGHENY FRONT HIGH TEMPERATURES ON THURSDAY ARE FORECAST TO BE AROUND 50 DEGREES AND ON FRIDAY WILL BE IN THE 40S TO NEAR 50.

WITH THE STORM OFF OUR COAST, OUR WEEKEND WILL TURN OUT TO BE MOSTLY SUNNY AND GRADUALLY WARMER.

TONIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS. LOWS IN THE 30S. NORTH5-10 MPH.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MID-50S.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SCATTERED RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S

SATURDAY: AM CLOUDS THEN MOSTLY SUNNY AND CHILLY. HIGHS AROUND 40 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY AND GETTING WARMER. HIGHS IN THE MID-50S TO LOWER 60S.

MONDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH INCREASING CLOUDS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SHOWERS LIKELY. HIGHS AROUND 60 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND STILL MILD. HIGHS IN THE LOW 60S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!