Another dry day for Tuesday

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY! CLOUDY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES THIS AFTERNOON WILL STICK AROUND TONIGHT AND IT WILL BE DRY AS WELL. LIGHT EAST WINDS WILL KEEP TEMPS IN THE UPPER 50S AND LOWER 60S OVERNIGHT. TUESDAY, THE SKIES WILL BE CLEAR, BUT IT WILL GET WARMER AS THE EASTERLY WIND DIRECTION BECOMES MORE SOUTHERLY. EXPECT AFTERNOON HIGH TEMPS TO TREND UPWARD INTO THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

STARTING WEDNESDAY AND ESPECIALLY HEADING TOWARD THE END OF THE WEEK, A COUPLE OF THINGS WILL BEGIN TO CHANGE OUR WEATHER. FIRST, OUR AIR WILL THICKEN AND BECOME MORE HUMID. ALONG WITH RISING TEMPERATURES, THE HUMIDITY WILL ALSO RISE, MAKING IT FEEL LIKE WE ARE HEADING INTO JUNE. ALSO, AFTER A COUPLE OF DRY DAYS TO START THIS HOLIDAY WEEK, A FEW SHOWERS WILL BE POSSIBLE. BEGINNING WEDNESDAY, AS A FEW DISTURBANCES IN THE ATMOSPHERE MOVE INTO OUR REGION, THE CHANCE FOR THUNDERSTORM POTENTIAL GOES UP. THE BEST CHANCE FOR WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON SHOWERS WILL BE SOUTH OF THE DC AREA (OVER CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND SOUTHERN MARYLAND), BUT SHOWERS AND STORM CHANCES INCREASE THURSDAY AND FRIDAY AS A SLOW MOVING COLD FRONT APPROACHES THE AREA FROM THE NORTHWEST. AT THIS POINT, THERE REMAINS A LOT OF UNCERTAINTY ON THE TIMING OF THIS FRONT PASSING THROUGH THE AREA. AT THIS MOMENT, THE THINKING IS FOR A LINE OF SHOWERS AND STRONG THUNDERSTORMS TO PASS FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST BEGINNING IN THE MID-AFTERNOON ON FRIDAY, EXITING THE COAST BY SATURDAY MID-MORNING, BUT IT’S POSSIBLY THE SLOW MOVING FRONT WON`T PASS ENTIRELY THROUGH THE AREA UNTIL LATER SATURDAY. RAIN AMOUNTS ARE LOOKING TO RANGE BETWEEN 1 TO 2 INCHES.

TONIGHT: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH PATCHY FOG. LOWS 55-60.

TUESDAY: AM FOG, THEN MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO MID-80S.

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH SOME AFTERNOON SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 70S TO LOWER 80S.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS IN THE MID-80S.

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH SOME SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE 70S.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE MID-70S.

MONDAY: SUNNY AND SLIGHTLY COOLER. HIGHS IN THE LOW 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!