Another day of hit and miss storms along the I-270 corridor

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered PM showers and storms. A few storms could turn strong, with heavy rain and gusty winds possible. Winds: S 5-10 mph, High: 90 (86-93)

Monday night: Mostly cloudy with showers and storms ending before midnight. Patchy fog could develop in spots. Winds: S 3-5 mph, Low: 69 (65-72)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms. A few storms could produce heavy rain and gusty winds. Winds: SSW 8-12 mph, High: 91 (87-95), Low: 70 (65-73)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s with lows in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s.

Forecast Discussion

We’re just a couple of days into summer, and we’ve been treated to very summer-like conditions the last couple of days. Temperatures and humidity have gone up and storms have been around each afternoon. We’ll have a very similar day today, as a disturbance arrives from the Ohio River Valley this afternoon. As temperatures climb into the upper 80’s and lower 90’s, storms are expected to fire up to the west over the mountains between 2-4 PM. These will push east into the evening, with a few having the potential to become strong enough to produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The one catch to the forecast is if storms develop to the east, closer to the Chesapeake Bay, as well this afternoon. If this does happen, the storms to the west could fizzle out as they head this direction during the evening.

Either way, storms end through the early overnight, and it will be another warm and muggy night into Tuesday. We can once again expect more of the same on Tuesday, with storms around in the afternoon that have the potential to produce heavy rainfall and gusty winds. On Tuesday night, and leading into Wednesday morning, a cold front finally pushes through with enough energy to give us a bit of a change. Since this front will be moving so slowly, there’s still a chance for some isolated showers and storms Wednesday, but we do cool down into the 80’s at least.

Behind the front, we’ll see quiet and fairly sunny conditions from Thursday through Saturday. The start of these few days will feel decently comfortable with seasonal temperatures, before returning to the 90’s with humidity by the weekend. Going into next Sunday we’ll have another low pass over the Great Lakes, passing a new frontal boundary through. Isolated to scattered showers and storms with hot and humid conditions can be expected to end next weekend as a result.

Hope everyone has a great Monday!

Meteorologist Damon Matson