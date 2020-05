Another chilly night across the I-270 corridor

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — GOOD MONDAY! TONIGHT, HIGH PRESSURE BUILDS IN, ALLOWING VERY COLD AIR TO STICK AROUND, AT LEAST ONE MORE NIGHT. WITH THE WINDS RELAXING AFTER SUNSET, TEMPERATURES ARE FORECAST TO APPROACH FREEZING IN MANY AREAS OVERNIGHT. AS A RESULT, THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ONCE AGAIN ISSUED FREEZE WARNINGS AND FROST ADVISORIES ACROSS MUCH OF THE FORECAST AREA. THE CENTER OF HIGH PRESSURE, BRINGING THE COLD TEMPS TONIGHT, WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE AWAY FROM OUR AREA TUESDAY, BRINGING LESS WIND AND MORE SUNSHINE TO OUR REGION. EVEN WITH LIGHTER WINDS, TUESDAY’S AFTERNOON TEMPERATURES WILL REMAIN ON THE COOL SIDE, WITH READINGS STRUGGLING TO REACH 60.

WEDNESDAY WILL BE ANOTHER DRY DAY FOR US, BUT AS A WARM FRONT STARTS LIFTING TOWARDS US, WILL SEE A FEW MORE CLOUDS. BY WEDNESDAY NIGHT, THE APPROACHING WARM FRONT WILL ALLOW INCREASING CLOUDS AND A CHANCE OF RAIN IN CENTRAL VIRGINIA AND EASTERN WEST VIRGINIA AFTER MIDNIGHT. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MUCH MILDER TOO, STAYING MOSTLY IN THE 40S. BY THURSDAY, UNDER A SOUTHWEST WIND DIRECTION AND A WARM FRONT PASSING THROUGH THE AREA, A FEW SHOWERS ARE POSSIBLE AND TEMPS WILL FINALLY RISE TO NEAR NORMAL LEVELS. MUCH WARMER TEMPERATURES ARE IN THE FORECAST FOR FRIDAY AND INTO THE WEEKEND (WELL INTO THE 80S POSSIBLE) AND AS THE HUMIDITY INCREASES AS WELL, WE COULD SEE A FEW THUNDERSTORMS IN THE FORECAST.

TONIGHT: VARIABLY CLOUDY AND COLD. LOWS IN THE UPPER 20S TO UPPER 30S.

TUESDAY: FROSTY START, OTHERWISE MOSTLY SUNNY AND BREEZY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE LOWER TO MID-60S.

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY: VARIABLY CLOUDY WITH A CHANCE FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY WITH A CHANCE FOR THUNDERSHOWERS. HIGHS AROUND 80 DEGREES.

MONDAY: EARLY THUNDERSHOWERS WITH GRADUAL CLEARING. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S.

HAVE A GREAT REST OF YOUR DAY!