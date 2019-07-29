AIR QUALITY ALERT: Baltimore metro area

A sunny and warm Monday to you all with plenty of sunshine during the day, but we may see a few clouds as we head into the afternoon and evening with a chance of an isolated thundershower, but most of us will remain dry. Highs today will be in the 90’s. This slight heatwave will come to an end as we head into the middle of the workweek.

Showers and storms will become more likely as we head into the middle part of the workweek. Temperatures, however, will be close, if not below, to the average for this time of year. A cold front will stall over the region after midweek giving us a continued chance of showers and storms late week and into the weekend.

The 7-day may look like a “washout,” but the weather that occurs may tell a different story. The highest chance of rain lies between Tuesday and Thursday with most of the precipitation to come on Wednesday. Rainfall amounts will be around 1-2 inches for some, but most of us will see a half to three-quarters of an inch. Stay tuned as this is a forecast is likely to change between now and then.

Overall the week will be met with sun and clouds, some days, however, will see more clouds than some, but for the given temperatures for this coming week, the weather looks alright by me.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Mostly sunny with an off chance of a thundershower in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and low to mid 90’s. Winds will be out of the southwest at 5-10 mph.

Monday night: Partly to mostly clear with a slight chance of a pop-up thundershower early. Lows will be in the upper 60’s and lower 70’s. Winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

Tuesday: Part with partly sunny skies with a chance of showers and storms. Highs will be in the upper 80’s and lower 90’s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with showers and storms becoming more likely. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with a few of us going into the upper 80’s.

Thursday: A few scattered showers and storms. Highs will be in the low to mid-80’s.

Friday: Watch for lingering clouds with showers. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 70’s and low to mid-80’s.

Sunday: Broken clouds with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low to mid 80’s with some of us going into the upper 80’s.

Have a marvelous Monday

Meteorologist Derek Bowen