After some severe weather, better days are ahead

A slight risk of severe weather is possible as the sun sets Monday evening. Shower and storm activity can down trees and powerlines with the ground still saturated from rains last week. While the tornado threat is low, an isolated spin-up is not out of the question. Hail and damaging winds can do some if not more damage, especially now as we have saturated grounds.

After the front passes, conditions look sunny and bright for the rest of the week. Temperatures look comfortable with heat and humidity out of the equation until late week. It would be the perfect week for a day at local area zoos. Get out and enjoy the nice, sunny weather before the humidity creeps back up late this week and into the weekend.

While we look to be dry this week, climate models suggest that the risk of drought conditions is low. At to above-average precipitation continues to be the going rate for the next week or two, but the question remains when the next round of rain will come? A sprinkle of rain could occur as early as Saturday, but we think if we see any significant rainfall, it will hold off until sometime next week. Stay tuned.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Monday: Partly cloudy with showers and storms in the evening. Highs will be in the 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Thursday: Sunny skies will highs in the 70s and 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies with an off chance of a shower. Highs will be in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with high in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Have a marvelous Monday!

Meteorologist Derek Bowen