After rainfall exits Friday a nice holiday weekend is still in store

Friday: Cloudy with rain in the AM, tapering to mainly showers in the PM. Some dry time expected late, areas of fog likely. Winds: ENE 3-5 mph, High: 70 (66-73)

Friday night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, areas of fog likely. Winds: Light NNW, Low: 59 (56-62)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with isolated AM showers, clearing some and turning partly cloudy by the PM. Winds: NNW 5-10 mph, High: 77 (74-80), Low: 60 (58-63)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Memorial Day: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 70’s with lows in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 70’s to lower 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 80’s with lows in the 60’s.

Forecast Discussion

We made it, it’s Friday! As many of us get ready for the holiday weekend, we’re going to have to keep the rain gear handy. An area of showers and steadier rain was seen pushing north through the viewing area early this morning, and this will keep things fairly soggy through the mid-morning. As we head into the afternoon, the center of the low responsible for this rain will be off of the East Coast. Showers still remain likely through the afternoon, but there will be breaks as this low moves offshore. It’s already been a warm start, and we’ll see temperatures into the lower 70’s once again today. The fresh rainfall coupled with lighter winds could lead to areas of fog throughout the day and into Friday night as well.

Showers linger on the back side of this system into Saturday morning, but skies are looking to clear out tomorrow afternoon. After a bit of a grey start, we’ll have partly cloudy skies and highs into the upper 70’s. The rest of the holiday weekend is looking good, though Sunday we’re likely to see a few more clouds now. A weak disturbance to our west will be trying to move in, but strong high pressure to the east will be nudging it away. So, we’ll see the added cloud cover but no rainfall is expected.

Memorial Day and Tuesday are looking beautiful, as the high pressure mentioned above has a strong influence. More sunshine with temperatures warming into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s is expected both days. Most of next week features the same battle between weak disturbances and the high to our east, with the high overall keeping rain out of the forecast. However, by next Wednesday and Thursday, more clouds are expected as the high’s influence weakens a bit. Despite this, we’re still going to be turning more summer-like, with temperatures in the 80’s and more humid conditions expected.

Have a great Friday and holiday weekend everyone!

Meteorologist Damon Matson