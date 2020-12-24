After heavy rain, turning frigid into Christmas Day

Christmas Eve: Cloudy and windy, with morning rain showers turning to a steady, if not heavy, rainfall later on. Flash flooding and river flooding are possible, as are downed trees and power lines. Winds: SSE 15-30 mph, High: 58 (55-60)

Thursday night: Cloudy and windy with rain turning over to snow and then quickly ending. Any standing water could flash freeze and create black ice into the morning. Winds: S->NW 15-30 mph, Low: 29 (20-32)

Christmas Day: Mostly cloudy and staying windy with isolated snow showers, mainly over the mountains. Winds: W 15-30 mph, High: 32 (25-35), Low: 17 (12-21)

Saturday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s with lows in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the upper 30’s to lower 40’s with lows in the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with spotty rain/snow showers possible. Highs will be in the 40’s with lows in the 20’s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 30’s with lows in the 20’s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the 30’s with lows in the middle to upper 20’s.

Forecast Discussion

Merry Christmas Eve everyone! Buckle up, because we’re in for a little bit of a wild ride with our weather conditions over the holiday these next couple of days. Showers are already starting to move in and winds have started picking up out the south as well. Most of the morning won’t be too bad, but we’ll turn soggy. As we get into the afternoon, rainfall will pick up to a steady clip, likely becoming fairly heavy at times into the evening. Winds will also pick up, reaching peak gusts of 30-40 mph around sunset as the cold front arrives. With rainfall totals from today alone around 1.25-2” expected, flash flooding is a big concern, especially along low-lying roads and small creeks and streams. Downed trees and power lines aren’t out of the question as well given the strong winds mentioned above. Take it easy if you are out and about, and if you see a flooded roadway, turn around, don’t drown.

Overnight the rain and wind will continue, with a transition over to snow likely around midnight once the cold front swings through. Thankfully, most of the area will be seeing an end to all precipitation about the time the changeover happens, so snowfall amounts will be minimal at best outside of the far western mountains. However, the rapid temperature drop into sub-freezing temperatures could very easily create black ice with any standing water or slick surfaces from early rainfall. If you are on the roads early Christmas morning, be very cautious and watch for black ice. Cold and windy conditions are expected straight through Christmas night, with lows falling into the teens and wind chills likely in the single digits.

This cold pattern holds through Saturday, but at least winds will calm down some. Sunday we see a quick moderation in temperatures as southerly winds begin to kick back up. A weakening clipper system is expected Monday, though it looks like chances of any significant precipitation from this system are going down. Either way, this storm will still have enough influence that it will drop temperatures back into the 30’s next Tuesday and Wednesday. After a dry couple of days through the middle of the week, what looks like a stronger low will swing our way just in time for New Year’s Eve. We’ll be keeping an eye on this one through next week.

Have a great Christmas Eve, stay safe out there, and Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Damon Matson