After a soggy weekend quieter conditions make a return

Monday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy through the AM, with clearing skies and slightly calmer conditions in the PM. Winds: NW 10-20 mph, High: 65 (61-68)

Monday night: Increasing clouds, becoming mostly cloudy. Winds: NW 5-10 mph, Low: 46 (42-49)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a bit breezy at times. Winds: NW 10-15 mph, High: 66 (62-70), Low: 40 (34-43)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the 40’s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. Highs will be in the middle to upper 60’s with lows in the middle to upper 40’s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with spotty showers possible. Highs will be in the lower to middle 70’s with lows in the lower to middle 50’s.

Forecast Discussion

Hopefully everyone was able to enjoy the weekend, especially all the moms out there! Our weather conditions weren’t all that ideal, as clouds, showers, and slightly chilly temperatures hung around the whole time. This morning, the rain is just about gone and a cold front is crossing the area. It’s going to get a bit breezy this morning behind the front as skies begin to clear out, but otherwise it will be a quiet one. Afternoon highs will manage to reach the 60’s, with a decent bit of sunshine before clouds return for a brief time tonight.

The general trend for this week will be that it stays fairly rain-free while slightly chilly temperatures also stick around. This is going to be caused by an upper-level trough stayed locked in across the East Coast, but with high pressure at the surface also in place it creates the perfect combination for fairly clear but cool days and nights. Clouds will clear back out on Tuesday, and with slightly clearer conditions at night, frost/freeze headlines may be needed Tuesday night. High pressure will be almost directly overhead Wednesday and Thursday, giving us the sunniest days of the week with high temperatures still mostly in the 60’s.

Looking ahead all the way toward next weekend, high pressure will begin to lose its influence on the area a bit, allowing for shortwave pieces of energy to cross the area. There really won’t be any major fronts or lows nearby to support widespread precipitation development, so at best, there will be some spotty showers around on Friday and next Sunday, otherwise we’ll keep seeing variable cloud cover, fairly quiet conditions, and temperatures that are slightly below average but beginning to warm up some.

Have a great start to the week!

Meteorologist Damon Matson