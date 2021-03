After a mild day along the I270 corridor, a cold front drops our temps Thursday…but how much?

HAGERSTOWN, MD. (WDVM) — GOOD WEDNESDAY! A BACKDOOR COLD FRONT MOVES THROUGH OUR REGION OVERNIGHT INTO EARLY THURSDAY. AS THE FRONT SLIDES OVER THE AREA, SOME LIGHT PRECIPITATION, IN THE FORM OF SNOW, MAY FALL UPON THE MOUNTAINS; OTHERWISE THE EVENING WILL BE DRY. OVERNIGHT LOWS WILL BE MILDER THAN THE LAST COUPLE OF NIGHT AND SHOULD RANGE FROM AROUND FREEZING IN THE MOUNTAINS TO THE LOW AND MID-40S ELSEWHERE. BEHIND THE FRONT, THE WIND WILL INCREASE, LEADING TO A BLUSTERY DAY NOT ONLY ON THURSDAY BUT INTO FRIDAY AS WELL. SUSTAINED WINDS OF 10-20 MPH WITH HIGHER GUSTS UP TO 30 MPH LOOK TO BE PREVALENT THE NEXT 24 HOURS. GUSTY WINDS COMBINED WITH LOW HUMIDITY LEVELS ARE FAVORABLE FOR FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS; HOWEVER, THE OVERALL WET WINTER SHOULD HELP SUPPRESS THIS AS A MAJOR THREAT.

DRY AND SEASONABLY COOL WEATHER WILL BE SEEN THIS WEEKEND BEFORE A NOTABLE WARMING TREND NEXT WEEK. WE’LL CONTINUE TO STAY DRY MONDAY INTO TUESDAY, BEFORE OUR NEXT CHANCE FOR SHOWERS LATE WEDNESDAY INTO THURSDAY AS A COLD FRONT POTENTIALLY IMPACTS OUR REGION.

TONIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. MOUNTAIN SNOW FLURRIES. LOWS RANGING BETWEEN 31-44 DEGREES.

THURSDAY – FRIDAY: SUNNY SKIES AND WINDY. HIGH IN THE 40S.

WEEKEND: MOSTLY SUNNY AND SEASONABLY CHILLY. HIGHS IN THE MID-40S.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. HIGHS IN THE 50S.

TUESDAY: MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS. WARMING UP! HIGHS RANGING BETWEEN 57-63 DEGREES.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY WITH OVERNIGHT SHOWERS. HIGHS IN THE MID-60S.

HAVE A WONDERFUL NIGHT!