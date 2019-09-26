Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 9.26.19

Beyond a few chances for rain today and this weekend, much of the extended outlook is dry and unseasonably warm.

Happy Thursday, everyone! A cold front will make its move through the region today, but don’t expect too much in the way of activity. While we do warm up into the mid 80s, we won’t have much in the way of rain. This is a rather moisture-starved front, so any shower chances we have today will be rather isolated with little to no appreciable rainfall expected. High pressure will build into the region overnight, allowing clearer and cooler weather to come back into the region. Overnight lows will likely hover around 50 degrees in some areas. We’ll remain quiet for the last day of the work and school week, though temperatures will be closer to average for this time of year. With that said, mid to upper 70s are still around 5 degrees above average for late September highs.

A ridge in the Southeast will continue to build, allowing another plume of unseasonable warmth to come into our neck of the woods. We’ll climb well into the upper 80s for highs on Saturday, and we may also see a few showers and thunderstorms pop up due to the midsummer pattern in place. With that said, coverage will be rather sparse at times yet again…just like Thursday. A cold front will pass through the area on Sunday, keeping the isolated shower chance. This will also help kick the temperature down a bit through Monday, but this front will lift northward as a warm front and put us back at square one in terms of above average warmth. The first couple of days of October are shaping up to be rather warm…

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs: 83-88. West-southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: 48-53. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm with a chance of a few showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a chance of a shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt