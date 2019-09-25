Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 9.25.19

Fall weather continues to elude the region more often than not. A soaking rain event also remains hard to come by.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Following a rather chilly start to the day, temperatures will rebound quite nicely as we go into the afternoon. A ridge of high pressure will develop over the Mid-Atlantic and allow for highs today to climb back into the low to mid 80s with ample amounts of sunshine. There may be some patchy fog early in the morning, but that will burn off by mid-morning. We’ll remain quiet through the rest of the day and into the night as well, but a weak cold front will begin to make its move during this time. A little bit of cloud cover will increase through the day on Thursday, and we run a rather small chance for some showers during the day. Otherwise, it’s a mainly dry and rather warm day for everyone.

Following the passage of this front, we’ll cool down a bit for the end of the work and school week. This cool down will not last all that long, as high pressure pushes off the coast and sets up a warmer return flow over the region. A few shower and storms are possible on Saturday due to the amount of heat and moisture available to us, while Sunday’s rain chance hinges on a backdoor cold front. This front will try to push into the area and kick temperatures back into the 70s by Monday, but any progress is negated by Tuesday as another strong ridge develops over the Eastern U.S. and sends temperatures well above average yet again.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with patchy morning fog. Highs: 78-83. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 53-58. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a few storms possible. Highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt