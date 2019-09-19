Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 9.19.19

Cool weather lasts into Friday, but a last second warm up takes us into the start of fall.

Happy Thursday, everyone! High pressure will continue to assert its influence over much of the Northeast, keeping the region cool and dry for another day. A light northeasterly wind will gradually turn to the southeast, but it’ll still help keep things rather comfortable. Highs today may not get out of the mid 70s in many areas despite ample amounts of sunshine in place. Some patchy fog is possible tonight, but the bulk of the overnight period should remain dry and rather chilly with lows around 50 degrees. High pressure will slowly drift eastward, allowing marginally warmer temperatures to come into the picture. Friday should remain rather seasonable, though, with highs in the upper 70s.

The last weekend of summer will certainly feel like the departing season. Under partly to mostly sunny skies, we’ll watch as temperatures climb well into the mid 80s on both days. All the while, we should remain dry on both days. Humidity levels may climb just a bit during this time as well, but I don’t think it’ll be anything too absurd. The first day of fall will feature an approaching cold front and upper-level trough. This will help trigger a chance for some showers during the day, but the day is far from a wash-out. Drier weather returns in the wake of this front, though temperatures may remain a bit above average.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs: 70-75. East-southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clear and chilly. Patchy fog is possible. Lows: 48-53. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and warm. Highs in the mid 80s.

Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Perhaps a shower or two. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt