Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 9.13.19

Warmer weather takes us through the weekend and the start of next week. A few storms are possible on Saturday after a cool day today.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! A backdoor cold front will continue to slide to our southwest, allowing a noticeably cooler air mass to fill the void. Some light scattered showers are possible this morning, especially along and east of I-81. Beyond this, be sure to enjoy this break if you can! Highs today may not get out of the low 70s for many of us and mid 70s at best toward the metro regions. This break, unfortunately, is short lived. This same front will lift northward as a warm front and bring in more warmth…though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as earlier this week. Highs get back into the low to mid 80s for the first half of the weekend, and we’ll have to contend with some scattered storms along the way.

Warmer weather will continue to filter into the region through Sunday and into next Monday. A cold front will approach from the west during this time, sending unseasonable warmth back into our region. Highs by Monday may flirt with 90 in a few areas before this front passes through the area. Thankfully, rain chances are slim with this front, and we can focus more on the cool down that will follow and take us into the second half of next week. All the while, we’ll be watching the tropics as Potential Tropical Cyclone 9 gets its act together. Keep an eye out for updates.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs: 68-73. East-southeast winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 60-65. East winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with isolated showers possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt