Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.8.19

Beyond a few showers later today, dry weather gradually takes over as we go into the weekend.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Following yesterday’s round of strong to severe storms in the region, today will be noticeably quieter. With that said, I don’t think we stay completely dry. While the front from yesterday continues to push southward, a second front will begin to fill the void later today. In-between these fronts, a weak area of high pressure will try to keep the day dry. Much of the day should stay that way, but some pop-up showers and a few storms are possible later today…especially the further north and west you go. Any rain activity should taper off quickly as the front moves eastward overnight. This front will be slow to depart on Friday, so there may be a few showers possible in the southern parts of the area. Regardless, gradual improvement is on the way just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will move into the Mid-Atlantic on Saturday and stick around through at least the start of next week. The end result is a quiet and rather pleasant stretch of weather with seasonable temperatures and lower humidity. Overnight lows on Friday and Saturday will likely fall into the upper 50s for most locations. A modest warm-up takes us into the middle of next week, with mid to upper 80s on the way back. Our next cold front approaches the area by the middle of next week, sending a chance for showers and storms our way during this time.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with isolated showers and a storm or two possible. Highs: 85-90. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Early showers will give way to a partly cloudy night. Lows: 63-68. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Friday: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 80s.

Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness with a chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt