Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.5.19

Beyond a few storms this evening, much of the day is mainly dry. Storm chances increase into Wednesday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. Much of the day should remain pretty quiet with a lack of any significant weather features in place. There is, however, an upper-level trough that will move through the area and attempt to spark some afternoon and evening thunderstorms. Otherwise, it’ll be a rather quiet start to the new work week with seasonable, albeit slightly humid, temperatures. We’ll remain quiet overnight beyond a few early showers, but it won’t be as comfortable. Overnight lows may not get below the upper 60s in many areas. A few showers and storms are possible in the evening on Tuesday, but much of the day should remain dry in a similar manner to Monday.

A better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms arrives on Wednesday as a cold front migrates eastward. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so be sure to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. The rest of the workweek is mainly dry beyond a small chance for a storm or two on Friday as a secondary front slides through the region. Once the second front slides south of the region, it’ll be generally smooth sailing through the weekend. We’ll get to enjoy seasonable temperatures by day and by night along with dry and generally less humid weather as well.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 84-89. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows: 65-70. Winds will remain light and variable.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms likely. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few storms possible. Highs in the mid 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt