Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.30.19

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Much of the day should remain rather dry despite a cold front approaching from the west. This boundary is rather moisture starved, so we aren’t expecting much beyond a few extra clouds and perhaps a sprinkle or two in the mountains. Otherwise, get ready for a noticeably warmer day compared to Thursday as highs reach the upper 80s. Dew points will also creep up a bit, bringing back that humid feeling in the air for a brief moment. This front will push through the area and give way to a weak area of high pressure for Saturday. Temperatures take a step backward into the low 80s under mostly sunny skies as we kick off the Labor Day weekend.

Easterly winds will set up shop on Sunday as high pressure departs into New England. This will help increase cloud cover and keep temperatures in check for the day. Along with this, we may see a few showers now and again. Another cold front arrives on Labor Day, bringing with it a chance to see some showers and thunderstorms at times. While neither day is a total wash-out, you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have any outdoor plans. High pressure returns on Tuesday, but another cold front moves into our region by Wednesday into Thursday. We’ll keep the chance for some showers and thunderstorms in place during this time. In the wake of this front, a cool down is on the way.

Meanwhile, Hurricane Dorian continues to make her move toward the Bahamas and the Florida Peninsula. This storm is worth monitoring very closely over the next several days, especially for those who may have friends and family in those regions. Please take any advisories seriously that come up in regard to Dorian, as additional intensification is likely prior to landfall.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy and warmer. Highs: 85-90. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear. Lows: 62-67. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Labor Day: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the mid 80s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday: Becoming mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt