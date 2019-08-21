Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.21.19

We're muggy and unsettled once again, but cool and comfortable weather arrives by Saturday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Our run of warm and humid weather will continue for a little while longer, though it may not be as hot as earlier this week. With that said, we’ll keep the uncomfortable feeling in the air via dew points in the 70s this afternoon. A cold front to the west will slowly drift eastward and help set off another round of scattered thunderstorms later in the afternoon an evening. Just like yesterday, not everyone will see something…but any storm that does pop up may become strong to severe in intensity. Have your WDVM Weather App ready to go once again if you have any outdoor plans. Activity will taper off as we go into the night, and we may see some fog once again in our usual trouble spots.

This same front will eventually pass through the region on Thursday, bringing about the beginning of a transition period in our weather. While we do run another chance to see some scattered showers and thunderstorms, temperatures won’t run as high as they were earlier this week. Friday may also feature a chance for some showers and thunderstorms due to the same cold front taking its time in leaving the region. With that said, temperatures will be noticeably cooler on Friday by day and by night.

This sets the stage for the weekend, which will feature our first fall preview. Highs on both days may not get out of the low 80s, while lows drop into the 50s. All the while, we get to enjoy ample amounts of sunshine! High pressure will depart by the start of the next work and school week, allowing our next disturbance to make its move toward the region.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely…especially in the afternoon. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 87-92. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with early storms possible. Patchy fog may develop after midnight. Lows: 67-72. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers. Highs in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt