Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 8.20.19

Scattered thunderstorms are possible once again, and this threat lingers into Thursday. We clear out this weekend.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! While storm coverage yesterday was more confined, today’s storm chances are a bit more widespread. We’ll also have to contend with yet another hot and humid day throughout the region, though I don’t think it’ll be as hot as Monday…so records should stay safe today. Regardless, you’ll want to be weather aware and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go later today. Some storms may be strong to severe later this afternoon and evening, with gusty winds, heavy rain, and small hail acting as the primary concerns. Shower and storm activity will taper off as we head later into the night. A shortwave trough will pivot through the region on Wednesday, keeping the chance for showers and thunderstorms in place. We’ll also have one more hot and humid day before the fever finally breaks.

A cold front will pass through the region on Thursday and stall nearby on Friday. The former day will hold a better chance for showers and thunderstorms, while the latter only has a scattered to isolated chance. Regardless, the weekend shows a lot of improvement on a few levels. High pressure will move in and keep much of the region dry, and temperatures will take a noticeable step backward from Friday through the weekend. We may see shower chances return by the start of next week, but chances are not looking all that great at the moment.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Increasing cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 89-94. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, especially before midnight. Lows: 68-73. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with an isolated shower or storm possible. Highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Sunday: Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the low 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt