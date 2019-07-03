Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.3.19

Heat, humidity, and pop-up storms return today. Independence Day may also see some storms.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! If you feel like you’re having a case of déjà vu with regard to today’s weather, don’t worry. We’re not reliving Tuesday. It’s a case of “Carbon Copy Weather” but not for all the good reasons. While the day starts off well enough, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible later in the day and into the evening. A few of these storms may become strong to severe, with gusty winds and heavy rain along with small hail possible in any invigorated storm. Please be sure to stay weather aware if you have any outdoor plans. Storms slowly taper off as we go later into the night.

The Independence Day forecast continues to look unsettled at times, with yet another chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms via a nearby shortwave trough. While the day won’t be a complete wash-out, you’ll want to keep a very close eye on things if you have any plans to see a fireworks display. Pop-up showers and thunderstorms remain in the cards for Friday, while a cold front approaches the region this weekend. Prior to the front’s passage, we’ll heave another rather humid air mass in place. High pressure will make its move later on Sunday into Monday, helping push this front out of here and possibly giving us a bit of a break from this mugginess.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance for some showers and thunderstorms. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs: 89-94. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Lows: 68-73. West winds around 5 mph.

Independence Day: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and a few storms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt