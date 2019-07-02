Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.2.19

Heat and humidity return with pop-up storms possible later in the day. We may have more storms to watch by the 4th.

Happy Tuesday! Our brief break from mid-summer heat and humidity will come to an end today, so be ready for a return to form in terms of those summertime muggies. High pressure will slide eastward at the surface, turning our winds to the south. This will help kick up the heat for the day today, and we’ll also have to deal with a slow but gradual increase in humidity via a climbing dew point. If you have any outdoor plans, keep this in mind as it’ll feel more and more humid the later into the day we go. Speaking of which, we do run the risk for some pop-up showers and a few thunderstorms later into the afternoon, though coverage is expected to be rather sparse. A better chance for showers and thunderstorms comes along by Wednesday, with a Marginal Risk for severe weather in our western counties. Just like today, it’ll be hot and humid once again.

By the time we reach Independence Day, Mother Nature may have a fireworks show of her own ready to go for us. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible once again for the region, and while not everyone will see something you’ll want to keep an eye on the skies if you have outdoor plans. Be sure to have your WDVM Weather App ready to go on your phone as well, so you can track the storms as they come along. The same rules apply on Friday in terms of scattered instability and temperatures ranging on either side of 90. A cold front will approach the area this weekend, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in place.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly to mostly sunny with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 89-94. South-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few showers and a storm are possible before midnight. Otherwise, we’re partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 68-73. West winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Independence Day: Partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs on either side of 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s.

Monday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 80s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt