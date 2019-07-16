Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.16.19

Heat and humidity return with storms possible into Thursday. We turn up the heat even more by Friday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! A warm front will lift to the north today, opening the door for more humidity as we head later into the day. This, combined with highs in the low 90s, will set the stage for a rather hot and humid day throughout the region. Later into the day, we’ll run the risk for some pop-up showers and thunderstorms with some of this coming along due to increasing flow ahead of what’s left of Barry. A few of these storms may pack an extra punch, so keep an eye on the skies if you’re out and about. This activity will taper off overnight, but it will remain rather warm and uncomfortable. Barry’s remains will move closer on Wednesday, bringing plenty of heat and humidity with it. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely once again, with heat indices approaching and exceeding 100 degrees.

High heat and heat index values will last through the end of the week and into the weekend. An upper level trough will pivot eastward on Thursday, sending one more chance for storms our way before it departs. While we dry out Friday into much of the weekend, it will remain incredibly hot and humid. High temperatures from Friday through the weekend will likely climb into the mid to upper 90s, while heat indices climb well above 100 degrees. This will likely be a dangerous spell of summertime heat, so please be sure that you and others are able to stay safe, cool, and hydrated. A cold front will approach by the start of next week, which will usher in a new threat for some showers and thunderstorms.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94. South-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: A few early storms are possible before we quiet down. Otherwise, it’ll be partly cloudy. Lows: 70-75. Winds will be light and variable.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Friday: Mostly sunny, hot, and humid. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Saturday: Another sunny, hot, and humid day. Highs in the upper 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few storms possible. Highs in the mid to upper 90s. Heat index values will likely exceed 100 degrees.

Monday: Partly cloudy with scattered storms likely. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt