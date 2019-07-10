Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 7.10.19

We have a mainly dry day today, but storms return on Thursday. We dry out again this weekend.

Welcome to the middle of the work week! High pressure will remain in control overall as we go through the majority of the day. Skies should remain partly to mostly sunny through much of the viewing area, but there is one exception. A few showers are possible in the afternoon from the Potomac Highlands to points west. This chance slowly migrates eastward overnight, though tonight should remain dry overall. A better chance for rain arrives on Thursday as a cold front pushes into the Eastern U.S. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely, with a few storms packing an extra punch at times. Be weather aware if you have any outdoor plans on Thursday. Flooding concerns may also be reignited with any storm that comes along due to the area not having enough time to recover from Monday.

A few showers may linger on Friday morning as the front slowly pushes out of the area. High pressure will take over from the afternoon into the majority of the weekend, keeping things dry but not all that comfortable. Our next chance for showers and thunderstorms arrives later on Sunday and into Monday in the form of a weak impulse of energy that will pivot through the area. High pressure attempts to regain control by Monday afternoon, but this ridge isn’t all that strong.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny with a few mountain showers possible in the afternoon. Highs: 86-91. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a few showers and rumbles of thunder possible. Lows: 67-72. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. A few storms may be strong to severe. Highs in the upper 80s.

Friday: Morning showers and a storm or two will give way to a drier afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 90 degrees.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a few evening showers possible. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible. Highs in the low 90s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt