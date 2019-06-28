Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 6.28.19

Pop-up storms are likely on Friday, as heat and humidity also linger through the weekend.

Good Thursday evening, everyone! Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to pop up through the rest of the evening and into the first part of the night. A few of these storms may be strong to severe in intensity, with gusty winds and heavy rain acting as the primary concerns. Please keep an eye on the skies if you’re going to head out and about this evening, and never attempt to cross a flooded roadway. This trend of warm, humid, and unsettled weather will continue into the end of the work week. We’ll have a near repeat performance of this kind of weather for the day on Friday. While the day isn’t a wash-out, be sure to watch out for some scattered showers and thunderstorms.

The weekend will also continue with the hot, humid, and unsettled pattern. High pressure will remain anchored near the island of Bermuda, keeping that southerly flow in place. A cold front will slowly drop into the area on Saturday as well, slightly increasing our chances for showers and thunderstorms. This front will hold nearby on Sunday, keeping shower and thunderstorm chances in place. The only difference may be a slight decline in temperatures for the second half of the weekend and the start of next week. Though a weak area of high pressure will be nearby for the middle of next week, another frontal boundary will also approach the area. As a result, we may have to keep those shower and storm chances in place through a decent part of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Tonight: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before midnight. Patchy fog is also possible. Lows: 67-72. West winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs: 89-94. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Monday: Mostly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90 degrees.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a chance of a few thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s.