Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 2.7.20

Everyone gets in on a windy day today. The weekend is chillier, but we start the next work week on a warm and soggy note.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Morning rain, becoming rather heavy at times, will push through the region and get out of here by the second half of the day. Windy conditions take over from there, with wind advisories in place through the middle of the afternoon. Temperature wise, we’ll slowly fall down the thermometer as cold air filters into the region. Upslope snow is also likely along and west of the Allegheny Front today, with a winter weather advisory in place for Garrett and Western Grant County. Be careful if your travels take you out that way.

The weekend outlook is far from terrible, but it’ll be noticeably cooler compared to just about anything that we had in place during this work and school week. A few flurries are possible toward the morning on Sunday, but little to no accumulation is expected during this time. Warmer weather returns for the first part of next week, with rainy weather on the way once more as well. Rain and a few snow showers are possible on Wednesday depending on the timing of cold air coming back into the region. Chillier temperatures hold steady through the end of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Morning rain, then gradual clearing with windy conditions. Snow showers are likely along the Allegheny Front. Highs: 40-45. West winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 40 to 50 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and windy. Lows: 23-28. West winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a chance of morning flurries. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





