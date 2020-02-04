Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 2.4.20

Scattered showers are possible today and tomorrow. We'll watch Thursday morning carefully before rain chances increase through Friday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! Yesterday’s warm front remains draped over Pennsylvania, keeping the region warm once more. While temperatures will remain well above average for this time of year, I don’t think we’ll hit the same highs as yesterday. Between cloud cover and a chance for some scattered showers from time to time, highs today will be kept marginally in check. This front will then change direction and pass through as a cold front tonight and into Wednesday morning. Some light mixing is possible toward sunrise as temperatures go into a steady freefall following the frontal passage.

This front will stall to our south, keeping us on the cooler side of the boundary for a change. With that said, we’ll have more chances for rain on the way tomorrow. Another chance to see some mixing will occur on Wednesday night and into Thursday morning in the northern half of the viewing area. Our best chance for rain arrives on Thursday as another area of low pressure moves into the region and lingers through Friday. This rain will be heavy at times, so we’ll have to watch out for flooding concerns. Some light snow showers are possible early Sunday morning with one more area of low pressure moving through the region. Otherwise, near average conditions return.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs: 60-65. Southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with a chance of rain. Lows: 35-40. North winds around 10 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with showers likely. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Thursday: Cloudy with rain. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny at first, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of morning snow showers. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt