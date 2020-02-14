Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 2.14.20

Cold weather lasts through Saturday, but another warm-up is on the way early next week. Rain also returns by next Tuesday.







Thank Goodness it’s Friday! For the first time in a while, we are off to a rather cold start to the day. This is especially true when you factor the wind into the picture. Air temperatures today will struggle to get out of the low 30s through the afternoon, but a brisk northwesterly wind will make it feel like we are in the low 20s more often than not. Be sure to plan accordingly if you have any Valentine’s Day plans that take you outdoors at any point. Overnight, winds will calm down as high pressure moves overhead. This also, however, allows the temperature to plunge well into the mid teens tonight…easily one of the coldest nights of the season thus far.

Saturday will be another cold day with high pressure still very much in control. It won’t be as cold as Friday, but we’ll remain in the 30s for high temperatures. We’re back in the 40s on Sunday while we also remain dry, and this warm-up will carry into the first half of next week. Of course, this also means that we have some rain to deal with at the same time. This has been the pattern for the last several weeks, and next Monday and Tuesday are no exception. We may cool down a bit for the second half of next week, though it won’t be as cold as today and tomorrow.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy, and cold. Highs: 29-34. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Lows: 13-18. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with late showers possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Wednesday: A few flurries in the morning, then becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





