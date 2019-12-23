Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 12.23.19

Seasonably warm temperatures last through Friday with rain on the way this weekend.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. Beyond a few patches of rather isolated fog, the new week is off to a cold but calm start. As we head through the afternoon, temperatures are expected to rebound quite nicely! Highs today should easily get into the low 50s under partly to mostly sunny skies. With these clear and calm conditions in place, we’ll have another cold night on the way…though it won’t be as cold as previous nights. A backdoor cold front will try to push through the area on Tuesday, and its southward progression will heavily dictate how warm or cool it is tomorrow. The further south you go in the area, the more likely you are to stay in the 50s, while locations further north are stuck in the low 40s.

High pressure will keep the region pretty quiet through Thursday and even into much of Friday as well. All the while, temperatures will range a decent bit above average for this time of year. We’ll also remain dry through Friday morning, though a few showers are possible toward the end of the week. The weekend is far from a total loss, but rain will begin to make its move toward the region. Some showers are possible later in the day on Saturday, with a better chance for rain arriving on Sunday as a cold front pushes eastward.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 49-54. Winds will be light and variable.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 23-28. Winds will remain light and variable.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Christmas Day: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with late rain possible. Highs in the low 50s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt