Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 12.20.19

Calm weather lasts through the start of next week. No snow in sight as we head toward Christmas Day.





Thank Goodness it’s Friday! Another cold start to the day will yield little in the way of improvement today, but it still won’t be as cold or windy as yesterday afternoon…so there’s always that. High pressure will continue to make its slow move over the region, keeping us dry and calm from start to finish. All the while, temperatures will be slow to rebound. While we aren’t stuck in the low to mid 30s this time, highs will still range around 5 degrees below average for this time of year and stay in the mid to upper 30s. Another partly to mostly clear night will yield another round of overnight low temperatures plunge back into the teens in several areas.

Little change is on the way in terms of a lack of active weather as we go through the weekend. High pressure holds serve through Sunday, keeping conditions calm. An area of low pressure well to our south will remain suppressed thanks to our aforementioned ridge and remain in the Carolinas and southern Virginia. Those of you who are dreaming of a white Christmas will need to keep dreaming, as we have none of the needed ingredients for something like that. If anything, temperatures hold in the 40s under mostly sunny skies. Our next chance for any moisture (In this case, rain) doesn’t arrive until next Thursday and Friday, and those chances are scattered at best.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny and still chilly. Highs: 34-39. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly to mostly clear and cold. Lows: 14-19. Winds will be light and variable.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Day: Sunny and calm. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness with a few showers possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt