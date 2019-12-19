Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 12.19.19

Cold weather holds steady through the end of the week. A modest warm-up will carry us into the early part of next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! Very cold weather will grip the Mid-Atlantic today, so be sure to bundle up as you go about your day. Windy conditions will hold steady through the morning before gradually calming down with high pressure sliding eastward. Wind chill values in the morning may fall into the single digits in many areas, so please do what you can to stay warm. Highs today, despite a good amount of sunshine, will struggle to get out of the low 30s. Another cold night is on the way tonight with calm winds and a clear sky in place. Get those extra blankets ready to go!

High pressure will remain very much in control for the rest of the week and through the weekend. While we stay cold through Friday, a slow and gradual warm-up will take us through the weekend. An area of low pressure will form to our south, but it will stay well out of the region on Sunday. At most, we may see an increase in cloud cover through the second half of the weekend. As we approach Christmas Day, folks will needs to put those dreams of a white Christmas on the shelf for another year. Though it’ll be cool with highs in the 40s, it will be bright and sunny with no snow on the ground.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, cold, and breezy. Highs: 28-33. Northwest winds around 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear and cold. Lows: 15-20. South winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 50s.

Christmas Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt





