Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 12.12.19

Another chilly day is on the way today, with mainly rain arriving by Friday into Saturday. A wintry mix is possible early next week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! With high pressure over the region, today will be a calmer day than Wednesday in terms of wind speeds. With that said, it’ll do little to nothing to help the temperature warm up. Highs today will remain stuck in the mid to upper 30s despite ample amounts of sunshine. If you can tolerate some seasonably chilly weather, then you’re good to go today. Cloud cover will increase through the night ahead of our next weather maker, which doesn’t arrive until Friday. Tomorrow will be an interesting day in terms of forecasting. Warm air will try to move in quickly, but we’ll also have moisture moving in from southwest to northeast. With cold air at the surface, we may have some icing concerns in a few areas before switching to all rain. Keep an eye out for updates.

With low pressure departing by Saturday, anything that is left over will be all rain in nature with temperatures well above freezing. Some upslope snow isn’t out of the question along and west of the Allegheny Front, so be sure to keep this in mind. While Sunday is cool and dry, our next low pressure system arrives by Monday. Once again, a wintry mix is not out of the question depending on the track of this low and how much cold air remains in place. Low pressure departs by Tuesday evening, with high pressure coming back by the middle of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny, calm, and cold. Highs: 34-39. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 27-32. Winds will be light and variable.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain in the afternoon. Some mixing is also possible. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a wintry mix possible. Highs in the mid 30s.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a morning mix possible before switching to all rain. Highs in the low 40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 30s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt