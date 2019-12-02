Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 12.02.19

Wintry weather is likely in the mountains today. Snow/rain showers are possible further east. We're chilly all this week.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. Low pressure will slowly move through the area today, keeping the chance for some rain and snow showers in place through the afternoon. In the western mountains, however, they’ll have to deal with extra snow chances via upslope influences. As a result, several winter weather headlines are in place in the western Potomac Highlands, Western Allegany, and Garrett Counties through Monday evening. Please be careful as you go back to work and school today. Several inches of snow are expected out west, with 3-6” possible in parts of Garrett County and the western Highlands. Along the I-270 corridor, little to no accumulation is expected. Snow and rain will gradually dissipate as we go into the evening and through the night.

High pressure returns on Tuesday, bringing back some dry and decent weather…though it will be rather windy as well. A quick-hitting clipper system will move through the area on Wednesday, bringing back the chance for some flurries throughout the area. Upslope snow returns by Thursday and goes into Friday out west, while a few showers of the rain and snow variety are possible east of there. High pressure returns this weekend, though it will remain rather chilly during the weekend and even much of this extended outlook.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with rain and snow showers possible. Snow is likely in the western mountains. Highs: 38-43. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Gradual clearing and windy. Lows: 27-32. Northwest winds at 10 to 15 mph. Gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Friday: Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt