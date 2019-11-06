Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.6.19

A big cool down is on the way by Friday after a cold front pushes eastward on Thursday.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! High pressure will continue to build into the Mid-Atlantic today, keeping the area bright and beautiful through the afternoon. Despite this sunshine, temperatures won’t respond in kind. If anything, we’re a bit cooler than yesterday due to northwesterly flow aloft. This will help keep temperatures in the mid 50s throughout the area. Cloud cover increases tonight ahead of our next cold front, which arrives later on Thursday. While tomorrow starts off dry, rain arrives later in the afternoon and evening. Some wet snow may mix into the equation along and west of the Allegheny Front, but little to no accumulation is expected.

In the wake of this cold front, a surge of rather cold air will move into the Northeast, sending temperatures into a solid freefall. Daytime highs on Friday and Saturday may not get out of the low to mid 40s, while overnight lows fall well into the 20s. We’ll try to moderate a bit by Sunday, but another cold front will approach the region for the start of the next work and school week. While Monday starts off dry, we run the risk for some late showers toward the evening. This may switch to a rain/snow mix overnight and even a few outright flurries by Tuesday morning. Again, little to no accumulation is expected, and this part of the forecast is subject to change.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-57. West-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 38-43. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low 40s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with morning flurries possible. Highs in the low 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt