Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.29.19

While Black Friday is dry, a late wintry mix is possible on Small Business Saturday. It's all rain on Sunday.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! A ridge of high pressure will build eastward today, allowing winds to finally calm down and give us a decent day. Unfortunately, this does nothing to help with the temperatures. We’ll remain in the mid to upper 40s under partly to mostly sunny skies, so Black Friday shoppers should be good to go…just be sure to have a jacket. Cloud cover will increase once again as we go into the night ahead of our next system, but the night should remain dry. Before the cloud cover builds in too much, we should be able to fall into the 20s for lows.

All eyes then go to an advancing low pressure system on Saturday. While the morning and early afternoon are dry, moisture will build later in the day and bring about some problems. With a wealth of cold air at the surface, mixing may be an issue…especially in higher elevations. As a result, we need to keep the chance for some icing in place for our westernmost regions. Otherwise, this will be a cold but mainly rain event for much of the region going into Sunday. Either way, please keep an eye out for future updates on your weekend outlook.

The associated upper-level low will be slow to depart, keeping the chance for some snow showers in place next Monday. Beyond a quick-hitting clipper by the middle of the week, much of next week is dry and chilly.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-49. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness. Lows: 24-29. North winds around 5 mph.

Saturday: Cloudy with a late wintry mix possible. Highs around 40 degrees.

Sunday: Cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the low 40s.

Monday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of flurries. Highs in the low 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy with a chance of flurries and rain showers. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt