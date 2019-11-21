Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.21.19

Several chances for some rain are on the way, including two before we start the next work week.

Happy Thursday, everyone! High pressure will keep us dry today, but it’s going to slide off the coast as we head into the afternoon. This will allow a few things to happen today. First, we’ll watch as cloud cover increases through the day ahead of an approaching cold front. Second, wind profiles will turn to a more southerly direction. Third, temperatures will respond by warming up into the low to even mid 50s in a few areas. Overall, it’s not a bad day at all! By Friday, however, that cold front from earlier will arrive and give us a chance for some scattered showers. The morning should be dry, but be advised that rain gear will likely be needed. Highs on Friday will also likely peak early, as this front passes through the region in the mid to late morning time frame.

Cooler air arrives on Saturday as another low pressure system pushes eastward for the first half of the weekend. Rain is likely through parts of the day, though the whole day is not a wash-out. This low gets out of here for the day on Sunday as high pressure returns once more. We’ll stay quiet through the first part of next week before our attention shifts to Wednesday. While there is a decent amount of spread in the long-range outlook, we’ll leave the chance for some rain in place on the big travel day before Thanksgiving.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Increasing cloudiness. Highs: 51-56. South-southwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 40-45. South winds around 5 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Becoming mostly cloudy with rain likely. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Morning showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, then increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid 50s.

Wednesday: Becoming partly to mostly cloudy with a chance for some rain. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt