Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.18.19

Seasonable temperatures are in place by the middle of the week. Rain returns by Friday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. We’re off to a rather dreary start to the work and school week as low pressure gradually departs to the northeast. A patchy drizzle is possible this morning, which may transition to a freezing drizzle in the Potomac Highlands and the western part of Allegany County…where a winter weather advisory will remain in effect through 9 am Monday. Beyond this, we’ll have cooler temperatures with highs in the mid 40s. Some scattered showers are possible overnight with a trough axis moving through the region. While rain totals will be rather light, it’s still a good thing considering how dry November has been so far.

High pressure will try to move into the region by Tuesday, partially clearing us out and allowing temperatures to climb back into the low 50s. A weak cold front will move eastward by Wednesday, but there is little to no moisture associated with the front. A stronger cold front will move into the area later this week, and this may have a better chance for some much-needed rainfall. Chilly and dry air returns just in time for the weekend, with highs falling back into the 40s.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog and drizzle possible in the morning. Highs: 43-48. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Lows: 33-38. Winds will be light and variable.

Tuesday: Becoming partly sunny with some patchy morning fog. Highs in the low 50s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Saturday: Gradual clearing. Highs in the mid 40s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt