Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.15.19

Cold weather returns by Saturday and into Sunday. Rain arrives by the start of next week.

Thank Goodness it’s Friday! A very weak cold front will push through the region today, and it’ll be a “blink and you’ll miss it” sort of situation. Beyond a shift in our wind profile, we won’t really have too much of an indication that the front as passed. Much of the day today should remain partly to mostly sunny, but we’ll also have a chance of breaking into the low 50s before the front passes. Once this boundary clears the region, we take a decent step backward on the thermometer for the first half of the weekend. Highs on Saturday may struggle to get out of the upper 30s in some areas despite a good amount of sunshine. Wind chill values on Saturday may fall into the 20s at times during the day, so do what you can to stay warm if you have outdoor plans.

While Sunday won’t be as cold as Saturday, it’ll remain chilly through the second half of the weekend. Cloud cover will increase as we go into the start of the next work and school week as we monitor a developing area of low pressure. Rain showers are possible by Monday and, to a lesser extent, Tuesday with this low traveling along the coast and eventually exiting to our northeast. Beyond a weak impulse on Wednesday, we don’t have much happening through the second half of the week…though temperatures may finally moderate a bit and approach average levels.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Becoming mostly sunny. Highs: 48-53. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 24-29. North winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the upper 30s. Wind gusts may reach 25 to 30 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday: Becoming mostly cloudy with a chance of rain. Highs in the mid 40s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a few showers possible. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Have a great weekend!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt