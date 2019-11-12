Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.12.19

The coldest air of the season is on the way through Thursday.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! As our cold front continues to push eastward, cold air will come crashing into the region from the west. Our first round of rainfall will continue to move to our southeast before we get a small break. During this time, we’ll watch as winds pick up from the northwest and send even more cold air our way. We may also see some straggling flurries east of the Allegheny Front in the afternoon.

As winds gradually calm down and we clear out, temperatures overnight will go into a steady freefall through the low 20s. This sets the stage for a rather cold run of weather that takes us through Thursday. High temperatures on Wednesday may not get out of the low to mid 30s before we try to reach 40 by Thursday. A brief return to the low 50s arrives on Friday before we fall back into the 40s through the weekend. All the while, we’ll remain dry through the start of next week.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly cloudy with a chance of rain and snow showers. Snow is likely in the westernmost parts of the area. Daytime highs: 33-38. Northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 30 to 35 mph. Little to no accumulation is expected east of the Allegheny Front.

Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and cold. Lows: 17-22. Northwest winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. Highs in the mid 40s.

Monday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt