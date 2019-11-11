Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 11.11.19

A warm start to the week will be short-lived, as cold air crashes into the region by Tuesday.

Happy Monday, everyone! I hope you were able to enjoy the weekend. On this and every Veterans Day, we take time to honor those who have served our nation. Any outdoor ceremonies should be all right by day, though we’ll have to contend with an increase in cloud cover. With that said, it’ll at least be a rather mild afternoon with highs climbing into the 60s in some areas. Rain, however, will move in toward the end of the day and arrive overnight.

An associated cold front will push eastward and send a blast of cold air our way beginning on Tuesday. A mix or switch to snow is possible on Tuesday, though accumulation should be little to non-existent along and east of the Allegheny Front. Toward Garrett County, however, we have our first winter weather advisory of the season in place until 7 pm Tuesday evening. Accumulating snow is likely out that way, with 2-4 inches possible. Please take care if you must be out and about on Tuesday in that neck of the woods.

The coldest air of the season arrives by the middle of the week. Highs on both Wednesday and Thursday may not get out of the 30s with lows well into the low 20s. We’ll remain dry through the weekend, and while temperatures do rebound to some extent…it’ll still be a decent bit below average by day and by night.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Partly sunny and warm. Highs: 59-64. South winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing cloudiness with a chance of rain and snow. Lows: 32-37. West winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with rain and/or snow likely. Highs fall through the 30s. Little to no accumulation is expected east of the Allegheny Front. Snow accumulation of 2-4” is possible toward Garrett County.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the low to mid 30s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a few flurries possible. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.

Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 40s.

Sunday: Increasing cloudiness. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt