Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.31.19

Halloween will feature a chance for some strong thunderstorms later in the day. November, however, is dry and rather chilly.

Good morning, and Happy Halloween! While part of the day is dry, we’re going to keep a very close eye on the afternoon and evening. A strong cold front will push eastward through the day, bringing scattered showers and some thunderstorms along the way. Some of these storms may be strong to severe, with an “Enhanced Risk” for severe thunderstorms in place throughout the region. Gusty winds and heavy rain are the primary concerns, but an isolated tornado cannot be ruled out with how invigorated the atmosphere is. Please stay weather aware, and have your WDVM Weather App ready to go. These showers and thunderstorms will clear the area overnight, allowing clearer conditions to take over for the end of the work and school week.

The first day of the new month will also feature a big change on the thermometer. We’ll go from the upper 60s to low 70s that we saw in the end of October to low to mid 50s for the start of November. On top of this, it’ll also be rather windy at times on Friday and even into a little bit of Saturday. Overnight lows through the weekend may not get out of the low 30s in some areas. Speaking of the weekend, be sure to remember that Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend! Set your clocks back one hour on Sunday morning. Dry weather holds steady through the start of next week, though a few showers are possible by next Wednesday.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Highs: 70-75. South winds at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Early showers, then gradual clearing. Chilly and windy at times. Lows: 41-46. West-northwest winds at 10 to 20 mph. Gusts may reach 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, chilly, and breezy. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Perhaps a sprinkle or two. Highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a chance of showers. Highs in the upper 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt