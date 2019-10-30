Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.30.19

Showers and a few storms are possible Wed. night into Halloween, but November starts off dry and rather chilly.

Happy Wednesday, everyone! Cloud cover will remain rather stubborn throughout the day, keeping temperatures in the 60s as we go into the afternoon. With that said, we’ll still be above average by day and by night in terms of temperatures…as our average high in Hagerstown, for example, is just 61 degrees. While much of the morning and afternoon is dry, we do have some scattered showers on the way later this evening and into the night.

Have your umbrellas ready as you get set for the day on Thursday as well. While Halloween is not a wash-out, we’ll have to contend with scattered showers through much of the day. A cold front will push eastward later in the evening, but it should hold off just long enough for trick-or-treaters…especially the further east you go. This front will hold a good chance for some moderate rain with gusty winds along the way. The front will clear the region by early Friday morning, but brisk conditions will stay with us.

Speaking of Friday, that is the first day of the new month! November will get off to a rather chilly start, with temperatures only climbing into the 50s for the first day of the month. High pressure will keep the region dry through the weekend and into the start of next week, but be sure to have your jackets ready by day and by night.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Cloudy with evening showers possible. Highs: 63-68. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with showers likely. Lows: 55-60. Southeast winds around 5 mph.

Thursday: Cloudy with scattered showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Becoming mostly sunny, windy, and chilly. Highs in the low 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s to low 50s.

Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt