Adam’s I-270 Forecast for 10.29.19

Rounds of rainfall are likely from Wednesday night into Halloween, though Thursday is not a wash-out. Chilly weather arrives to kick off November.

Happy Tuesday, everyone! High pressure will keep much of the region calm today, but it’s also setting up a predominantly easterly flow over the area. This will keep low level moisture in place, supporting cloud cover through much of the day. As a result, temperatures this afternoon won’t rise has high as they have in previous days. Instead, it’ll be closer to average for this time of year. Cloud cover will continue to hold steady tonight and into Wednesday, and we may also have to deal with some patchy fog at times going into Wednesday morning. The penultimate day of October starts off dry, but rain will spread into the region as we head later into the day and into the night as well.

A cold front will lurk to our west on Halloween, pushing eastward through the day. With a lot of moisture in place and southerly winds setting up shop as well, we do have all the ingredients in place for periods of rain to develop. While we won’t see rain all day and night, you’ll want to have your umbrella ready to go trick or treating. An isolated rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out as well. Showers may linger on Friday morning before tapering off through the afternoon. High pressure returns for the first weekend of November, but it’ll bring rather chilly weather with it. Highs over the weekend may not get out of the low 50s in some areas, with lows well into the low 30s.

Here’s a look at your extended forecast:

Today: Mostly cloudy. Highs: 62-67. Southeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows: 50-55. South winds around 5 mph.

Wednesday: Cloudy with rain arriving later in the day. Highs in the mid 60s.

Thursday: Showers likely. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Morning showers, then gradual clearing. Highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: Sunny and chilly. Highs in the low to mid 50s.

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 50s.

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 50s.

Have a great day!

– Meteorologist Adam Rutt